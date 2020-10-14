The Bot Directory
Storebot.me is the world’s largest bot directory.
Recently Added
Hi there! This bot is used for logging in with your Telegram account. Try it youself on https://telepass.me
This bot provides tracking information and latest status for your package.You just need the tracking number.
I’m designed to help you to search and to book hotels at any city of the world.(en)@moskovski, (ru)@Timofa.
This bot will allow you to get links, stay updated, get a better understanding and request more information on MIM.
Want to Get Featured!
Get a chance to be featured on the world's largest bot directory. Get a chance to advertise your bot worldwide through Storebot.me.
Recent Blog Posts
Chatbot Marketing – The Complete Guide
Anyone who has ever used live chat for customer support has highly likely contacted a chatbot. They seem very human-like, but you can tell the
Chatbot Marketing tactics that will boost your sale
What is chatbot marketing? Chatbot marketing is a unique tool that allows companies to directly communicate with customers on any given platform for various reasons.